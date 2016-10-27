Kerala

Resist media ban in courts: Sebastian Paul

Media analyst Sebastian Paul has lashed out at the emergency-like situation existing in the State’s courts.

“It should never be allowed as it denies people the Right to Information guaranteed by the Constitution,” he said while inaugurating a cultural meeting marking the finale of the 11th district conference of the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham at Kondotty the other day.

“If we don’t resist the unlawful ban on the media imposed by some lawyers in courts, it can spread tomorrow to Secretariat and other government offices,” Mr. Paul said.

Triple talaq

Social critic Khadeeja Mumtaz said that many divorced Muslim women were approaching courts for justice in the light of the controversial triple talaq. “The concept of triple talaq, which offers plenty of time and opportunities for reviewing the matter of divorce, has been misinterpreted,” she said.

Felicitated

Writers Palakkeezhu Narayanan, C. Vasudevan, Hamza Alungal, Pradeep Perassannur and Thrikkulam Krishnankutty were felicitated on the occasion. Poet Manambur Rajanbabu inaugurated a poets meet. Filmmaker Kamal commemorated T.A. Razak, the script writer who died a few weeks ago.



