Meet reviews progress of project works

Projects planned under the Kasaragod Development Package should be executed before this December end, an official review meeting held here said on Wednesday.

Having completed 96.30 per cent of the Rs.2,048.80-lakh worth schemes under the package for the fiscal, steps should be taken to immediately allocate funds for the leftover works, the meeting chaired by District Collector K. Jeevanbabu said.

Officials have been asked to furnish detailed estimates for the projects envisaged during 2016-17. The meeting was attended by Panchayat president A.G.C. Basheer.

