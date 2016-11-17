Looting of Rs. 1.5 crore: one held

In yet another breakthrough in the case in connection with the looting of around Rs.1.5crore from a Maharashtra-based gold merchant by intercepting a car at Cherkala near here in August, the police have arrested one more person.
A police team headed by Vidyanagar circle inspector Babu Peringeth arrested Noushad, 36, a resident of Mattannur in Kannur on Tuesday.
The accused was brought here as part of investigation.
Arrested under the provisions of IPC 395 (dacoity), he was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court here, which remanded him in two weeks’ custody on Wednesday, he said.
The police have so far arrested four members of the gang, and two more members are still at large.
They had recovered Rs.18 lakh from the arrested gangsters.
The burglary, in connivance with the car driver, took place after a group of persons waylaid the car while the cash was being taken to Thalassery by the gold merchant’s close associate, Ganeshan, on August 20.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor