Looting of Rs. 1.5 crore: one held

In yet another breakthrough in the case in connection with the looting of around Rs.1.5crore from a Maharashtra-based gold merchant by intercepting a car at Cherkala near here in August, the police have arrested one more person.

A police team headed by Vidyanagar circle inspector Babu Peringeth arrested Noushad, 36, a resident of Mattannur in Kannur on Tuesday.

The accused was brought here as part of investigation.

Arrested under the provisions of IPC 395 (dacoity), he was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court here, which remanded him in two weeks’ custody on Wednesday, he said.

The police have so far arrested four members of the gang, and two more members are still at large.

They had recovered Rs.18 lakh from the arrested gangsters.

The burglary, in connivance with the car driver, took place after a group of persons waylaid the car while the cash was being taken to Thalassery by the gold merchant’s close associate, Ganeshan, on August 20.