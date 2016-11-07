Kasaragod magistrate booked for creating ruckus in Sullia

MANGALURU: The Sullia police registered two cases against Judicial Magistrate First Class, Kasaragod, V. K. Unnikrishnan, for allegedly assaulting an autorickshaw driver and later allegedly assaulting police personnel in the police station on Sunday.

According to Dakshina Kannada Additional Superintendent of Police, C.B. Vedamurthy, Mr. Unnikrishnan (45), who was in an “inebriated state” reportedly assaulted an autorickshaw driver in Sullia. When the other autorickshaw drivers came to his rescue, Mr. Unnikrishnan also assaulted them.

The autorickshaw drivers and Mr. Unnikrishnan came to the police station. There, Mr. Unnikrishnan told the police that he was a magistrate and overpowered a police sub-inspector and allegedly assaulted a few police constables. The police then contacted their counterparts in Kasaragod and got confirmation of the post Mr. Unnikrishnan was holding.

The police then took Mr. Unnikrishnan to the nearby government hospital for medical examination where the magistrate again allegedly created a ruckus.