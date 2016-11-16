Directive on cardamom

The Union Ministry has directed the officials of the Spices Board to take action against the issue of pooling and mixing of Gautemalan cardamom with the Indian cardamom.

In a letter to Joice George, MP, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman said that the consignments of Gautemalan cardamom arriving at the auction centres should not be allowed to be pooled or mixed with Indian cardamom.

The officials should seize such consignments and action taken against those who were behind it. Mr George had taken up the issue in Parliament and claimed that the consignments of Gautemalan cardamom reach the country through the Kolkata port to the auction centre in the district. It had resulted in affecting the market value of Indian cardamom.