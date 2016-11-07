Caution against an audio clip

An attempt is being made to plant and spread fear among Muslims living in the district in the wake of the blast that took place near the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court within the Civil Station compound here on Tuesday last. Social media watchers have warned the community against an audio clip that desperately exhorts Muslim groups to unite in the wake of the Collectorate blast. The audio clip being spread through social media groups, including WhatsApp, warns Muslims about a possible danger that can befall Malappuram soon. The clip, in a woman’s voice, says that the Army will soon take control of Malappuram, implementing the agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). One more blast in Malappuram will be good enough for the Army to take over the land. “Once the Army moves in, life will not be smooth for you and your families,” the woman says, introducing herself as a concerned non-Muslim.

The audio clip that landed in many WhatsApp groups was accompanied by a photograph showing the naked bodies of a girl and a boy, presumably battered and killed.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, on several occasions, has referred to Malappuram as a communally sensitive mini-Pakistan. A section of the media had quoted Mr. Swamy as seeking Army intervention in Malappuram in the wake of Tuesday’s blast.

The woman, who does not reveal her identity, passionately asks Muslim groups and individuals to examine houses and buildings near mosques in the district for any hidden explosives. The audio warns that unearthing of any explosive from the district will seal the fate of the community living in peace in the district.

Some of the community leaders The Hindu contacted said they were unaware of the audio in circulation. However, they said it would not do any harm to the community.

“I am sure this is a deliberate attempt by some vested interests to sow fear and uncertainty among the residents here. We ought to be vigilant,” said Fazil Cholayil, who warned against the audio clip in a group.

Deliberate attempt

to sow fear

among Muslims,

say social media watchers