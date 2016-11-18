Cat killed in country bomb explosion at Panur

A cat was killed when a country-made bomb hidden in an uninhabited area near Panur here went off on Thursday.

The police said the domestic cat of a household at Nadammal in the tension-prone Mokeri-Vallyayi area, near Panur, fell victim to the hostile political situation in the area when it stumbled upon the crude bomb kept hidden in the area, known for clashes between Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. Uninhabited plots in the area are often used by rival party workers to hide their weapons, including bombs.

The cat was from the household of K. Abdul Majeed. The police said the bomb could have gone off when the cat apparently tried to ‘open’ the object.

Panur Circle Inspector K.V. Shaji and Sub-Inspector K.V. Nishanth visited the spot. The police searched the area.