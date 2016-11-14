CPI march on Tuesday

To register protest against the hardships caused to the people because of the demonetisation, the district unit of the Communist Party of India will organise a march to the main branch of the State Bank of India here in the morning on November 15.

In a statement the CPI district secretary N. Anirudhan said that life of the common people has turned miserable as a result of the demonetisation carried out without proper planning. Almost all the sectors in the State have come to a standstill. The paradox is that the move which the Modi government claims was to target black money is in reality helping people with black money, Mr. Anirudhan alleged.