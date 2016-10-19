Kerala

Ayurveda college fete

Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier Ayurveda College at Kottakkal is reaching out to school students with the message of Ayurveda and its legacy as part of the college’s centenary celebrations.

A session titled ‘Deeksha: A step to Ayurveda Culture’ held here on Monday marked the launch of the academic programmes chalked out as part of the year-long celebrations.

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala additional chief physician and superintendent K. Muraleedharan inaugurated the programme. College principal M.P. Eswara Sharma presided. Chief executive officer M. Balakrishna Kurup, vice-principal P.E. Prema, and senior faculty member K.K. Bindu spoke.

About 100 students from Government Higher Secondary School, Puthuparamba, attended the classes. Ayurveda faculty members K.S. Dinesh, Uma Karthik, N. Manoj Kumar, D. Vivek, and Jyothsna G. Krishna led the classes.

