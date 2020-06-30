99.08 pass percentage in Kollam for SSLC exams

The district reported a pass percentage of 99.08 in the SSLC examination, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.
As many as 30,205 candidates appeared for the examination and 29,926 qualified for higher studies. In 2019, the pass percentage was 98.36. Among the 234 high schools, 114 secured a pass percentage of 100. A total of 4,279 students, including 1,632 from government schools, 2,395 from aided schools, and 252 from unaided schools, secured A Plus in all subjects.
Vimala Hridaya HSS for Girls, Pattathanam, had 789 students appearing for the exam, the maximum number from a school in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath