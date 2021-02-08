98 species spotted in bird survey

Ranipuram forest, untouched by humans, turns a fertile habitat

A bird survey conducted by the Forest Department in Ranipuram forest has recorded 98 species. This is the first time that the department is conducting a direct bird survey in Ranipuram, which has been attracting a lot of tourists with its pristine forest and grasslands.

The survey team was led by Maxim Rodriguez, Shyamkumar Puravankara, Raju Kidoor, Harish Babu, Manoj Karingamadathil and K.K. Lathika.

Mr. Rodrigues said that high altitude and the forest untouched by humans has created a fertile habitat for many bird species.

“Not much study has been done in the Ranipuram area, which makes this survey more interesting,” he said.

During the survey, bird species which are found only in the district were identified.

They included Fork-tailed drongo cuckoo, Rufous woodpecker, Lesser yellownape, Blue rock thrush, Jungle nightjar, Sri Lanka frogmouth, Golden-headed cisticola, Banded bay cuckoo, and White bellied woodpecker.

Kanhangad Range Forester K. Ashraf said that Ranipuram has become a tourist destination and it has been attracting a lot of tourists.

“Besides the grasslands, the forest also has a lot of bird species, which many are unaware,” he said.

The initiative aims to identify such bird species and introduce them to people, which would help create awareness among them about the need for preserving their habitat.

The department conducted the survey with the support of Kasaragod Birders Club.