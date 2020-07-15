85.13% pass in Plus Two exams

As many as 85.13% of the students who appeared for the Plus Two higher secondary examinations this year became eligible for higher studies. The result was 0.8 percentage point more than last year’s pass percentage of 84.33.

The results of the Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations were declared by Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath here on Wednesday.

Of the 3,75,655 school-going regular students who sat for the examinations, 3,19,782 became eligible for higher studies.

Girls outperformed boys by a good margin. As many as 92.29% girl candidates became eligible for higher studies, as compared to 77.22% for boys.

While government schools registered a pass percentage of 82.19, down from 83.04 last year, aided school showed an improvement – 88.01 this year as compared to 86.36 last year. Unaided schools had a pass percentage of 81.33, an increase from 77.34 last year.

Special schools in the State registered 100% results.

The pass percentage for the State Council for Open and Lifelong Education (SCOLE) was 43.64, up from 43.48 last year.

In the Technical stream, the pass percentage was 87.94, an increase from 69.72% last year.

In the Art stream, conducted at Kalamandalam Art Higher Secondary School, the success rate was 98.75%.

The first batch of students following the National Skills Qualifications Framework appeared for the examinations this year. Of the 3,733 students from 66 schools, 2,755 qualified for higher education, registering a pass percentage of 73.02. Two schools registered 100% pass, while three had less than 30% pass. Twelve students had A+ grade in all subjects.

VHSE results

In the vocational higher secondary examinations (VHSE), 76.06% regular students cleared Parts 1, 2, and 3 and became eligible for higher studies under the Continuous Evaluation and Grading (Regular-cum-Modular) scheme). This was down from 80.07% last year.

As many as 81.8% cleared Parts 1 and 2 and became eligible for trade and skill certificates. The pass percentage last year was 87.14.

In the Continuous Evaluation and Grading (Revised-cum-Modular) scheme) private category, 50% of the candidates became passed Parts 1 and 2, and 43.37% Part 3.

In the Continuous Evaluation and Grading scheme private category, 60.87% students passed Parts 1 and 2 and 51.47% Part 3.

The results of the Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) will come out on Thursday.

The Minister said that for the first time, the higher secondary certificates would include the candidate’s photograph, date of birth, name of mother and father.

The valuation of Plus One answer scripts had been completed, and the results would be declared this month.