78.69% of Plus Two students qualify for higher studies

As many as 78.69% of the students who appeared for the Plus Two higher secondary examinations in March this year have become eligible for higher studies.

The pass percentage was 4.26 percentage points lower than that last year’s 82.95%, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, who announced the Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary results, said here on Thursday said.

The Minister said that of the 3,74,755 students who appeared for the Plus Two higher secondary examinations, 2,94,888 became eligible for higher studies. Of them, 1,68,561 were girls (87.21%) and 1,26,327 were boys (69.61%).

The number of students who secured A+ grade in all subjects was 39,242, up by 5,427 from last year’s 33,815. They included 31,214 from Science, 5,275 from Commerce, and 2,753 from Humanities.

As many as 105 students received a full score of 1200/1200. In the Science stream, the pass percentage was 84.84, in Commerce it was 76.11, and in Humanities 67.09.

The aided sector topped with 82.47%, followed by the government sector that had a pass percentage of 75.06, and the unaided sector with 74.51. In the special school category, the pass percentage was 98.54.

The pass percentage among Scheduled Caste students was 56.85, and among Scheduled Tribe it was 53.91%. It was 70 for Other Eligible Communities (OEC) students and 80.01 for Other Backward Classes (OBC) students.

In the technical stream, the pass percentage was 70.01%, down from 75.3 last year. Seventy-three students got A+ in all subjects.

In the art stream, conducted at Kalamandalam Art Higher Secondary School, the success rate was 100%, up from 89.06% last year. Four students got full A+.

In the open school (SCOLE-Kerala) category, the pass percentage was 40.61, a drop from 48.73 last year. As many as 567 students secured A+ in all subjects.

In the private compartmental category, 17.77% qualified for higher studies. The pass percentage last year was 31.25.

The last date to apply for revaluation, copy of answer scripts, and scrutiny is May 31. The last date to apply for the SAY (Save-a-Year)/improvement examinations is May 15. The SAY examinations will be held from June 12 to 20. Last date to apply for revaluation, copy of answer scripts, and scrutiny is May 14.