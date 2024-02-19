GIFT a SubscriptionGift
75th anniversary celebrations of Mar Thoma Metropolitan held

February 19, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The 75th birth anniversary celebration of Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan, prelate of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, was held at Thiruvalla on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated two projects launched by the Niranam-Maramon diocese of the Church on the occasion. Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai inaugurated a public function held in this connection.

Addressing the event, Mr. Pillai praised the Mar Thoma Metropolitan as a leader dedicated to the Church and society. He also commended the church for its history of fearless social interactions.

During the function, the Chief Minister launched a centre for rehabilitating mentally challenged senior citizens and a dialysis treatment equipment for kidney patients at Kumbanad Mar Chrysostom Fellowship Hospital. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the Mar Thoma Church’s ability to adapt to revival movements and praised Theodosius Mar Thoma for making significant contributions at both conceptual and practical levels through prioritising debates.

Euyakim Mar Coorilos, Suffragan Metropolitan, presided over the ceremony. CSI Central Kerala Bishop Malayil Sabu Koshi Cherian, Mar Thoma Church secretary Aby. T. Mamman, and clergy trustee Father David Daniel were among the speakers. The Metropolitan expressed his gratitude in the reply.

The event, held under the auspices of the Mar Thoma Church and the Niranom-Maramon diocese, began with the holy Mass presided over by the Metropolitan at 7.30 a.m. Suffragan Metropolitans Euyakim Mar Coorilos and Joseph Mar Barnabas, along with Zacharias Mar Aprem, and Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian joined as co-celebrants . Joseph Mar Barnabas led the opening prayers. Senior Vicar General Father George Mathew concluded with a closing prayer.

