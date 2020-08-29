75 fresh cases in Pathanamthitta

The deepening COVID-19 claimed one more life in Pathanamthitta on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as a 65-year-old Vazhamuttom native, who died at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital in the morning. The person, who was tested positive for the disease, had been undergoing treatment for heart and liver ailments.
As many as 16 people from Pathanamthitta have so far died of the disease while three persons died due to complications linked to the virus infection. ‘
The COVID-19 fatality rate in the district currently stands at 0.50 percent. Meanwhile, 75 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta during the day. Of the fresh cases, 58 contracted the virus through local contact while seven persons had landed from abroad. The remaining ten cases came from other States.
Among the local contact cases also included two health workers. The COVID-19 clusters at Kadakkad, Kadambanad and Nellad remained active during the day.
858 active cases
With 127 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 858 active cases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath