73 NoRKs to reach Thrissur

Arrangements are in place to quarantine 73 Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) who will reach the district on Thursday.

The Pravasis, who will reach Kochi at 9.40 p.m. will be subjected to medical examination.

People with symptoms of COVID-19 will be sent to hospitals. Others will be sent to the observation centres arranged by the district administration.

Quarantine centres have been arranged in three guest houses in Guruvayur. The returnees will be sent to Guruvayur from the airport in special vehicles. Food and other facilities have been arranged in the centres.

It is expected that 3,000 Pravasis will reach airports in the State between May 7 and 13. Of them, 30% are from Thrissur district.

The first ship with Pravasis will reach Kochi on May 10. People from the district returning in the ship will be housed at the COVID care centres in Thrissur taluk.

In all, 17,122 beds have been arranged in 354 buildings. People who have returned from others Sates too have been kept under observation.

People returned from red zones will be sent to COVID centres. Control rooms have been set up to coordinate the centres. The contact numbers are 9400063731, 9400063732, 9400063733, 9400063734, and 9400063735.