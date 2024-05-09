GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

71.42% pass in VHSE exams in Kerala

Published - May 09, 2024 08:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 71.42% of the students who appeared for the vocational higher secondary examinations this year have passed. This is 6.97 percentage points lower than that last year’s 78.39.

As many as 27,586 students had appeared for the examinations, and 19,702 qualified – 8,821 girls (83.41%) and 10,881 boys (63.96%). The pass percentage in Science was 70.13, Commerce – 76.48, and Humanities – 71.58.

Wayanad district had the highest pass percentage – 85.21, while Kasaragod had the least – 61.31. Three of the four schools for those with speech and hearing challenges registered 100% results.

Of the 12 schools with 100% results, eight were government schools and four aided. Fifty-nine schools also had pass percentage below 50%. This was only 20 last year.

The number up students securing full A+ grade was 251, down from 383 students last year. Last date to apply for revaluation and scrutiny is May 14. Last date to apply for SAY/improvement examinations is May 15. The SAY exams will be held from June 12.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.