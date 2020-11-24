7,101 candidates in Thrissur

3,403 male and 3,698 female candidates

As many as 7,101 candidates will contest from various local bodies in the coming election from Thrissur district. They include 3,403 male candidates and 3,698 female candidates.

There are 107 candidates, including 55 men and 52 females, contesting in Thrissur district panchayat. There will be 230 candidates, including 122 men and 108 females, contesting from various divisions in Thrissur Corporation.

As many as 964 candidates are trying their luck in the seven municipalities in the district. Number of candidates in various municipalities are as follows (in the order Municipality, total number of candidates, male and female candidates): Chalakudy (141, 77, 64); Irinjalakuda (149, 74, 75); Kodungallur (146, 66, 80); Chavakkad (108, 53, 55); Guruvayur (147, 66, 81); Kunnamkulam (140, 72, 68); Wadakkanchery (133, 63, 70).

As many as 763 candidates are contesting from 16 block panchayats in the district. They include 358 men and 344 women. In all 5,037 candidates will contest from 86 grama panchayats in the district.