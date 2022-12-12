  1. EPaper
70th Jubilee celebrations at St. Thomas College Kozhencherry

December 12, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

Hiran U 10407

The 70th jubilee celebrations of the St. Thomas College at Kozhencherry in Pathanamthitta will begin on Wednesday. Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan will inaugurate the year-long celebrations at a function to be held at the college campus. A report on the projects to be completed by the institution over the next five years will be presented on the occasion. A 100-member committee comprising Bishop Abraham Mar Paulos as president and the college Principal Roy George K. has been constituted to organise the celebrations.

