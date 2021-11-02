6,444 more test positive, 8,424 recover

Kerala reported 6,444 new cases of COVID-19 when 64,999 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The active case pool had 74,618 patients on Tuesday, with 8,424 more recovering.

According to the Health Department, only 8 % of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or first-line/second-line treatment centres

The cumulative case fatality now stands at 32,236 with the State adding 187 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Tuesday. These include 45 deaths which occurred in the past few days, 87 undeclared deaths of the period before June 2021 and 55 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State was 1,078 on Tuesday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support also dropped to 442.

On Tuesday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID dropped sharply to 230. Hospitalisations have dipped drastically and at present, less than 5,000 persons are being treated for moderate or severe infection in hospitals.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 49,80, 398 cases.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 990 cases, followed by Ernakulam 916, Thrissur 780, Kottayam 673, Kozhikode 648, Kollam 606, Palakkad 345, Idukki 332, Malappuram 290, Kannur 255, Alappuzha 228, Pathanamthitta 213, Wayanad 92, and Kasaragod 76.