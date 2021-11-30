60-year-old man gets life term for raping minor

60-year-old gets life term for raping minor

A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹2 lakh for raping a 13-year-old girl. District Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Special Court Judge C.G. Ghosh sentenced C.K. Gopalan of Chamberinellikutty. He was convicted in the case registered by the Irrity police in the incident which took place in 2012. The court ordered that the fine paid should be given to the victim. In case the accused failed to pay the fine, he will have face another 13 months in prison.