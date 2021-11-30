Kerala

60-year-old man gets life term for raping minor

60-year-old gets life term for raping minor

A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹2 lakh for raping a 13-year-old girl. District Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Special Court Judge C.G. Ghosh sentenced C.K. Gopalan of Chamberinellikutty. He was convicted in the case registered by the Irrity police in the incident which took place in 2012. The court ordered that the fine paid should be given to the victim. In case the accused failed to pay the fine, he will have face another 13 months in prison.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2021 10:56:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/60-year-old-man-gets-life-term-for-raping-minor/article37778006.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY