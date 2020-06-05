5 more virus cases in Alappuzha

The district on Friday reported five more COVID-19 cases. According to officials, four have come from Mumbai and one from a foreign country.

Those from Mumbai — three young men hailing from Ambalappuzha, Champakulam and Thaikkattusserry respectively along with a 58-year-old man from Karuvatta — had reached the district by train on May 25. They were in quarantine.

The fifth patient, a youth from Cheruthana, came from Dubai on May 22. He was in quarantine after reaching the district.

Meanwhile, four persons admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 in the district have been tested negative.

The district has so far logged 79 COVID-19 cases. 12 people have recovered while one person succumbed to the disease. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district now stands at 66.