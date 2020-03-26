47 community kitchens open

Forty-seven community kitchens have started functioning in the State.

Announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to provide relief to the people in the wake of restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19, the community kitchens are being run by Kudumbashree in association with local self-government institutions (LSGIs).

The community kitchens that have started functioning are 11 in Thrissur and 12 in Malappuram, four in Wayanad, three in Alappuzha, and five in Palakkad. The number of community kitchens set up has been going up all day.

Kudumbashree executive director Harikishore S. said they were aiming to launch 1,000 such kitchens in the next two days.

Locations identified

Locations for setting up community kitchens have been identified in 725 of the 941 panchayats and 84 of the 87 municipalities in the State. Sites for nine kitchens in the six Corporations too have been identified.

Mr. Harikishore said the LSGIs were playing a crucial role in setting up the community kitchens. They will be running the kitchens and ensuring that food is delivered to those in need.

Though intended to provide lunch for ₹20, these kitchens can be adapted to meet local requirements and provide food more than once a day, he said.

Those who are in home quarantine, those unable to cook because they stay alone in lodges or have no essentials, the elderly and the indigent, destitute people, bedridden patients, and those who seeks alms will be provided food from the community kitchens.

Bookings

At least two numbers will be provided to each unit for booking through SMS or WhatsApp. People other than those mentioned aforesaid should also be provided food parcels.

Besides Kudumbashree’s canteen and catering facilities, auditoriums, hostels, schools and facilities run by catering units will all be used to start community kitchens. LSGIs can start more than one community kitchen in association with Kudumbashree if needed.

The community kitchens should be able to provide food to nearly 1,000 people. The running of these units can be entrusted to Kudumbashree microenterprise units. Special counters will be set up for food distribution, for which a team of volunteers under LSGIs should be set up.

Essential commodities required for running the kitchens will be delivered by Supplyco at bulk selling rates. The functioning of the kitchens will be monitored by a committee.