468 cases in Alappuzha

The district logged 468 COVID-19 cases and 415 recoveries on Friday. The fresh cases include 462 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of four other persons remains unidentified. Two persons who came from other States also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The district also recorded two COVID-19-related deaths. Of the new cases, 138 were reported from Alappuzha, 37 from Mannancherry, and 26 from Thamarakulam.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 8,754.

Ward 2 and 3 in Vayalar grama panchayat, ward 20 in Cherthala, and ward 43 in Kayamkulam municipality were declared as containment zones. Besides, parts of ward 21 and 22 in Thanneermukkom were also declared as containment zones.