466 test positive in Kottayam

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to fall in Kottayam with just 466 people testing positive for the disease on Monday

Of the fresh cases, 456 people contracted the virus through local transmission.

With 49 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Meenachil panchayat, which recorded 30 cases .

As many as 990 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 4,210. Meanwhile, 44,266 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Kollam

Kollam reported 433 new cases of COVID-19 and 2,376 recoveries on Monday.

While 429 patients contracted the virus through contact, the others include two NRIs and two health workers.

At present the district has 25,881 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 24,72,820.

While 2,523 people completed home quarantine on Monday, the Health Department has traced 3,88,794 primary and 21,108 secondary contacts of the cases.

The test positivity rate in Kollam is 9.7 %.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 179 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, all but one person contracted the virus through local transmission and of this, the contact source of two persons were yet to be identified

With 18 cases , Pandalam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Adoor municipality, which reported 12 cases. The disease also claimed three lives in the district

With 1,306 recoveries on the day, the number of active cases stood at 5,511

(With contribution from bureaus in Kollam and Pathanamthitta)