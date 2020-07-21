46 fresh casesin Alappuzha

The district logged 46 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases, 30 people contracted the disease through local contact, 11 came from abroad and two from other States. Besides, three personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at Nooranad unit tested positive for SARS-COV-2.
Among the contact cases, four persons, including two from Kalavoor and one each from Pattanakkad and Pallithode, are associated with Chellanam harbour. Another seven patients from Kayamkulam have links to Kayamkulam market.
Eight Kalavoor natives were on the contact list of a COVID-19 patient, who is an employee of a private lab at Chettikkad.
Three people hailing from Alappuzha were on the contact list of a COVID-19 patient from Ambalappuzha. Two persons from Chandiroor and Thuravoor have links with a seafood factory at Ezhupunna.
Two Arattupuzha natives; a 49-year-old woman from Nooranad; two Thuravoor natives, and a 30-year-old man from Kayamkulam also contracted the disease through contact.
Meanwhile, 70 people who were undergoing treatment tested negative for the viral infection. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 647.
