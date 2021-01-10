447 cases in Pathanamthitta

354 in Kollam, 345 in Kottayam, 265 in Alappuzha

As many as 447 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday

An official bulletin issued here today said of the fresh cases, 424 people contracted the disease through local transmission and among these, the contact source of 34 cases were yet to be identified.

Among the local bodies, Thiruvalla reported 28 cases, followed by Eraviperoor, Puramattom and Ranni-Pazhavangadi, which reported 18 cases apiece.

Meanwhile, the disease claimed three more lives in the district.

The victims were identified as a 38-year-old Kadambanadu native, 57-year-old woman from Thottapuzhassery and a 73-year-old man from Pandalam-Thekkekara, according to the official bulletin .

With 281 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 6,474 active cases.

Kollam

The district reported 354 new COVID-19 cases and 229 recoveries on Sunday. Those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 include 352 contact cases, one health worker and one case without any known source.

The district currently has 10,387 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 6,32,671. While 771 people completed home quarantine on Sunday, the Health Department has traced 1,46,635 primary and 13,399 secondary contacts of the positive cases.

Kottayam

As many as 345 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Sunday

Of the fresh cases, all but four contracted the disease through local contact. The fresh cases also included 45 children and 51 people aged above 60.

With 60 cases, Kottayam municipality led the tally, followed by Changanassery with 27 cases.

With 470 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 5,302 active cases.

Alappuzha

The district logged 265 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Of the fresh cases, 255 patients contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of another 10 people remains unknown.

Meanwhile, 218 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 4,648.