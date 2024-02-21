4.27 lakh students to appear for SSLC exams, 4.44 lakh for Plus Two

February 21, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 4.27 lakh students will appear for the SSLC examinations set to begin on March 4.

As many as 4.44 lakh students will appear for the Plus Two higher secondary examinations and 4.15 lakh students for the Plus One higher secondary examinations, both of which will begin on March 1.

As many as 29,337 students will sit for the Plus Two vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations and 27,770 for the Plus One VHSE examinations.

There will be 2,971 exam centres for the SSLC examinations, which will conclude on March 25.

There will be 2,017 examination centres for the higher secondary examinations and 389 centres for the VHSE examinations.

Both the higher secondary and VHSE examinations will conclude on March 26.

While the SSLC and higher secondary examinations will be held in the centres in the State and Lakshadweep and the Gulf, the VHSE exam centres will be there only in the State.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty recently chaired a meeting of all 14 District Collectors, district police officials, and district education officers to review the exam arrangements.

SSLC question papers, stored in treasuries and banks, are being distributed under police security.

The question papers stored in strong rooms of the 41 district education offices will be under police surveillance till March 25. Higher secondary and vocational higher secondary exam question papers will be entrusted to officials in schools concerned for safety.

These officials should conduct direct inspections to verify if CCTV cameras are installed in the rooms where the papers are stored. Special inspections by the police are mandatory in all higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools.

There will be 77 valuation camps for higher secondary and eight for vocational higher secondary, and 70 camps for SSLC answer paper evaluation.