41 passengers injured as private bus overturns at Kanimangalam

August 18, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THRISSUR

As many as 41 people were injured, one critically, when a private bus overturned at Kanimangalam, near here, on Friday. The bus, which was coming from Thriprayar to Thrissur, met with the accident in the morning. There were around 50 people, mostly school and college students, in the bus.

The bus met with the accident while trying to enter the Shoranur-Kodungallur road, which is under construction, from the temporary bund road near Kanimangalam bridge. It is reported that the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle after it hit a pothole. A huge mishap was averted as it didn’t swerve into the water-filled paddy fields.

Meanwhile, local people protested against the inordinate delay in completing the road work. They complained to Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who was visiting the area, that the work, which was scheduled to be completed in two months’ time, has not been finished even after one-and-a-half years. They alleged obduracy of authorities even when accidents have become regular.

Deadline for contract firm

The Revenue Minister asked the contract company to finish work on the stretch from Kanimangalam to Koorkkanchery within 45 days.

The strict order was given at a high-level meeting held here in the wake of the accident in Kanimangalam. District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja, who is also the chief of the district disaster management authority, issued a notice to Gawar Atcon, the contract company.

Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP ) executive engineer has been asked to prepare a calendar of work to be finished each week. Action will be taken under Disaster Management Act if the company fails to finish the work, he said.

As road work will start from Saturday on Thrissur-Kodungallur Road, there will be traffic regulation along the route.

The company has been asked to put proper sign boards and directions while diverting the traffic. The alternative roads should be made motorable before diverting the traffic. The Minister alleged that the failure of the company in implementing the direction of a meeting held on June 8 in connection with the road work led to the bus accident.