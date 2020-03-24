Kerala

COVID-19 | 398 more under quarantine in Alappuzha

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Ernakulam South Railway Station on March 23, 2020

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Ernakulam South Railway Station on March 23, 2020   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The results of samples collected from six persons have tested negative for the disease. Results of 18 samples sent on Monday are pending, said an official.

398 more people were put under house quarantine in the district on Monday, taking the total number to 4,826.

Officials said that the number of people admitted to isolation wards of various hospitals in the district with COVID-19 symptoms stood at 14. A total of 6,249 people were subjected to screening by health officials at railway stations and bus stations.

District Collector M. Anjana has urged the public to avoid gathering in large numbers in front of shops and markets.

