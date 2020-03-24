COVID-19 | 398 more under quarantine in Alappuzha

398 more people were put under house quarantine in the district on Monday, taking the total number to 4,826.
Officials said that the number of people admitted to isolation wards of various hospitals in the district with COVID-19 symptoms stood at 14. A total of 6,249 people were subjected to screening by health officials at railway stations and bus stations.
Meanwhile, the results of samples collected from six persons have tested negative for the disease. Results of 18 samples sent on Monday are pending, said an official.
District Collector M. Anjana has urged the public to avoid gathering in large numbers in front of shops and markets.
