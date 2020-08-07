39 cases in Pathanamthitta

As many as 39 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus in Pathanamthitta on Friday.
Of the fresh cases, 29 persons contracted the virus through local contact while seven persons came from abroad. The remaining three patients came from other States.
The local contact cases included six persons from the Kumbazha cluster and eight persons from the Adoor cluster.
The contact source of five persons were yet to be ascertained.
Among those who contracted the virus also included a 36-year-old police officer, who was in the contact list of a COVID-19 case reported from the Malayalappuzha police station.
80 recoveries
Meanwhile, 80 persons who recovered from the disease were discharged from the various treatment centres here during the day.
The district currently has 366 active cases and 6,945 persons under observation.
