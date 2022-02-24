3,000 to undergo training as part of Constitution literacy campaign

Sessions for ‘The Citizen’ in Kollam to begin March first week

Around 3,000 persons from various local bodies in Kollam district are set to undergo training as part of ‘The Citizen’, a Constitution literacy campaign jointly organised by the Kollam district panchayat, District Planning Committee and the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA).

The training will commence March first week, said Kollam district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel here on Thursday. The district-level inauguration of the campaign will be held on August 14 this year.

The campaign, implemented through local self-governments, will educate everyone above the age of 10 on the basic principles of the Constitution. Seven lakh families in the district will be given classes on the Preamble of the Constitution, history, fundamental rights, legal redressal measures and courts. A handbook on the Constitution and a model on which the Preamble is inscribed will be distributed to families and institutions. Government and private institutions, voluntary organisations and educational institutions will be made part of the campaign.

Trained persons, known as senators, will spread awareness and conduct classes for units comprising 10 to 20 families. The formation of the district to ward-level forums and training for the senators will be held during the first phase, while classes start during the second phase.

The advisory council includes Ministers from Kollam, MPs, MLAs, the Mayor, District Collector, the district panchayat president, representatives of various local bodies, the district planning officer, KILA Director General, Press Club secretary and the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority.