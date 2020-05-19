Kerala

2.6 lakh students have no access to TV or Internet

Survey finding ahead of online classes from June 1

Nearly 6% of the total students in government and aided schools in the State do not have access to television with cable connection or computer/mobile phone with Internet.

The findings came to light in a survey conducted by the General Education Department against the backdrop of the decision to begin online classes for students from June 1.

The data collection by Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, from over 43.76 lakh pre-primary to Plus Two students in State schools found that more that 2.6 lakh students had no facilities for online classes.

The maximum number of students without access to such facilities was in Wayanad district – 21,653. This was 15% of the total number of students in the district.

The least was in Alappuzha district – 6,683, accounting for 2.94% of the total number of students.

Thiruvananthapuram had 19,671 students without these facilities, that is 5.84% of the total student strength in the district.

Preliminary study

A.P. Kuttykrishnan, Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, Project Director, said students numbering between 2.6 lakh and 3 lakh in State schools did not have TV or Net connections. This was a preliminary study, in the wake of which the government would decide upon a mechanism through which online content could reach these students.

“This is not an individual survey. Information on students’ social status is available with class teachers. It is on this basis that students’ access to these facilities is determined. The survey is more of an estimate that helps us understand the situation,” he said.

In the wake of the data collected, Samagra would try to study the distribution of these students at the ward level so that providing them access to TV in a common place, nearby libraries or even in schools while observing social distancing could be explored. Besides online classes, there were also plans to provide these students worksheets directly, he said.

The objective of the online classes, Mr. Kuttykrishnan said, was to engage all students academically, after a fashion.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 9:51:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/26-lakh-students-have-no-access-to-tv-or-internet/article31625850.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY