25 cases in Pathanamthitta

Having witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases for several days on end, the number of fresh cases in Pathanamthitta witnessed a sharp decline on Monday with just 25 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Of the fresh cases, 24 persons contracted the virus through local contact. Thiruvualla reported six cases while Erathu reported three cases. Ranni- Pazhavangadi region reported a couple of cases. The test positivity rate for the day was 6.7%.

Meanwhile, the disease claimed three more lives in the district. The deceased were identified as a 69-year-old Pallikkal native, a 70-year-old Enathu native, and a 51-year-old woman from Kavumbhagam. With this, the total number of COVID-19 fatality in the district rose to 57.

The first two persons died at the district hospital in Pathanamthitta while the woman had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvalla.

With 196 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 2,275 active cases. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stood at 6,613.