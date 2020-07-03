24 fresh cases in Malappuram

As many as 24 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Thursday. All of them are returnees from abroad and other States. While 22 of them had come back from abroad, two had returned from other States.

Eighteen patients were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, while six others are being treated at hospitals in other districts.

In Palakkad

Palakkad district reported 18 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Two of them are children. Three of them had come back from Tamil Nadu, one from Qatar, two from Karnataka, five from Saudi Arabia, three from the UAE, three from Oman, and one from Delhi.

There are 245 infected persons under treatment in the district.

In Thrissur

As many as nine COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 428. Of them, six persons arrived from Gulf countries, while three others came from Tamil Nadu. There has been no infection through contact. Eight persons were discharged from hospitals on Thursday. In all, 166 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district, and 19,511 people are under observation.

In Kannur

The number of COVID-19 patients continues to spike in the district, with nine more testing positive on Thursday. Six patients were discharged after treatment.

Those tested positive on Thursday include a 38-year-old resident of Peringathoor who came from Dubai, a 49-year-old resident of Kurumattur and a 34-year-old resident of Irikur who arrived from Qatar, a 46-year-old native of Chembilode who arrived from Saudi Arabia, a 30-year-old resident of Cherukunnu who arrived from Bahrain, a 29-year-old resident of Mattanur who arrived from Qatar, and a 50-year-old resident of Thalassery who came from abroad. A 34-year-old resident of Pattuvam who came from Delhi and a 40-year-old from Taliparamba who arrived from Chennai too tested positive for the virus.

With this, the number of patients in the district has reached 507. Of them, 298 were discharged. The district currently has 22,751 patients. Among them, 91 are at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, 22 at the Kannur District Hospital, 255 at the Anjarakandy COVID Treatment Centre, 41 at the Thalassery General Hospital, four at the Kannur Army Hospital, three at the First Line Treatment Centre, and 22,335 in home observation.

In Kozhikode

Seven more persons, including a 50-year-old man who returned from Gujarat on Monday, were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Thursday. According to a release by District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, the other patients had come back from Qatar, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. They are from Ayanchery, Kodenchery, Arakkinar, Cheruvannur, Kakkur, and Chakkittappara.

The man who returned from Gujarat is a resident of the Kolathur Adwaitashramam. Three of them are undergoing treatment at the first-line treatment centre at the Lakshadweep Guest House, two at hospitals in Kannur, and others at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode now is 90.

Right now, 18,937 people are under observation, of whom 12,223 are expatriates.

In Wayanad

One more person who returned from Kuwait tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday in Wayanad. District Medical officer R. Renuka said a 24-year-old youth from Meppadi who landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on June 26 tested positive for the virus. He was shifted to General hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, she added. Meanwhile, 10 persons who had been undergoing treatment at the District Hospital were

discharged. Of the 100 cases reported in the district so far, 65 have been cured, Dr. Renuka said. As many as 3,697 persons, including 313 tribal people, are under observation.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Thrissur, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad bureaus)