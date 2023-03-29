₹24-crore fishing village project for Ponnani

March 29, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Ponnani is gearing up to become a fishing village as part of attaining comprehensive development for the historic coastal town. As much as ₹24.44 crore will be spent for the uplift of Ponnani.

While ₹7 crore will be spent for the fishing village, ₹18.7 crore will be used for harbour development. In addition, ₹6.37 crore will be utilised for deepening the harbour by removing sandbanks.

According to P. Nandakumar, MLA, the land behind MES Ponnani College will be used for the fishing village project. There will be a playground for children, park for the elderly, resting place, and an auditorium as part of the project.

The Harbour Engineering department has been asked to prepare a detailed project report.

Mr. Nandakumar said removal of sandbanks in the estuary of Bharathapuzha would address long-pending woes of fishermen of Ponnani. Many fishing boats had suffered heavy damage after hitting sandbanks.

Dredging will be done near the wharf, and a consistent depth of three metres will be ensured. A new harbour will be constructed at Ponnani, bringing a new face to the coastal town, said Mr. Nandakumar.