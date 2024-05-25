216 cadets graduate from Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala

As many as 216 trainees from various courses marked the culmination of their ab-initio training with a passing-out parade at Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala in Kannur on Saturday. The trainees included 34 women and 10 persons from foreign countries.

The parade included midshipmen from 106 Indian Naval Academy Course, 38 Naval Orientation Course (Regular) and 39 Naval Orientation Course (Coast Guard & Foreign), and 36th and 37th Naval Orientation Course (Extended).

The parade was reviewed by Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, Chief of Air Staff. The event was also attended by Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, and Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, Commandant, INA.

Midshipman Pinintla Pradeep Kumar Reddy won the President’s Gold Medal for standing first in overall order of merit. The other notable medal winners included Mohammad Sameer, Rahul Darshan Singh Shoeran, Sandhitha Patnaik, Shaurya Jamwal, Saloni K. Singh, Janhvi Singh, Sahanaa M.K., and Aditya Ojha.

Fighter Squadron bagged the prestigious Champion Squadron banner which was presented during the parade.

The successful trainees marched with their gleaming swords and rifles held in salute, past the academy’s quarterdeck, in slow march, to the traditional notes and poignant farewell tune for their ‘Antim Pag’ or final step at the INA.

The Chief of Air Staff, in his address, congratulated the trainees, medal winners, and the Champion Squadron for their hard work and outstanding performance. He also complimented the trainees on parade for their impeccable turnout, good military bearing, and smart drill.

The integration of international trainees at the INA not only strengthens India’s foreign cooperation but also highlights its world-class training facilities.

The 38 Naval Orientation Course (NOC) is the first NOC course to undergo an enhanced training duration of 44 weeks and includes five women officers in executive branch, marking a milestone in the gender-neutral Indian Navy. On completion of the parade, Chief of Air Staff, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (South) and Commandant, INA, along with other dignitaries and parents shipped the stripes of the passing-out trainees, signifying their commissioning in the Navy.