21 persons arrested in special drive by Kollam City Police

February 04, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KOLLAM

As may as 21 accused, who have been absconding in various cases, were nabbed in a special drive conducted by the Kollam City Police on Sunday.

Most of them have been absconding for a long time without appearing in court after getting bail. These include the accused in an Abkari case registered in 1998 and another person involved in a murder case.

A total of nine persons were arrested by East, West, Anchalumoodu, Chavara, Thekkumbhagam, Chathannur, and Kottiyam police for different cases that include outraging the modesty of women and drunk driving.

They were produced before the court and fined.

While Anchalumoodu police arrested four absconding persons booked under various sections for assault and attempt to murder, three others were nabbed by Sakthikulangara, Chavara and Paripally police. Two persons were arrested in murder and assault cases registered at Karunagapally police station.

District Police Chief (Kollam City) said that such special drives will continue to ensure punishment for those involved in crimes.