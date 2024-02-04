GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

21 persons arrested in special drive by Kollam City Police

February 04, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

As may as 21 accused, who have been absconding in various cases, were nabbed in a special drive conducted by the Kollam City Police on Sunday.

Most of them have been absconding for a long time without appearing in court after getting bail. These include the accused in an Abkari case registered in 1998 and another person involved in a murder case.

A total of nine persons were arrested by East, West, Anchalumoodu, Chavara, Thekkumbhagam, Chathannur, and Kottiyam police for different cases that include outraging the modesty of women and drunk driving.

They were produced before the court and fined.

While Anchalumoodu police arrested four absconding persons booked under various sections for assault and attempt to murder, three others were nabbed by Sakthikulangara, Chavara and Paripally police. Two persons were arrested in murder and assault cases registered at Karunagapally police station.

District Police Chief (Kollam City) said that such special drives will continue to ensure punishment for those involved in crimes.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.