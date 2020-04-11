Kerala

207 Maldivian nationals evacuated on two flights

Another flight to Mangaluru and Kochi on April 14, cargo flight every Wednesday till April 29

As many as 207 Maldivian nationals stranded in Kerala for the past three weeks following the suspension of international flights as part of the COVID-19 containment measures were evacuated on Saturday on two flights from the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to the island nation.

Maldivian, the national airline of Maldives, operated the first flight at 10.20 a.m. with 50 adults and two children. The second flight carried 152 adults and three children. Mohammed, a government employee who got stranded, said the Male consulate staff in Thiruvananthapuram took care of their needs and thanked the State government for allowing them to fly back to Male. The airline secured the permission of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for the flight and other clearances from the State and Union governments.

Stanley Paulus, representative of India for Maldivian, said the airline would operate another flight, A-320, in the Male-Bengaluru-Kochi-Male sector on April 14 to clear the remaining Maldivian nationals. The airline has secured permission to operate a flight every Wednesday to ship cargo from Thiruvananthapuram to Male until April 29.

