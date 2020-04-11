2,000 isolation beds likely in houseboats

Houseboats, the mascot of Kerala Tourism, had helped rescue thousands of stranded people from Kuttanad during the deluge in 2018. Two years on, it is set to play another pivotal role by joining the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Alappuzha.

As part of a contingency plan, the district administration will convert bedrooms in houseboats into isolation rooms.

According to Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran, 2,000 isolation beds will be set up in houseboats. The District Collector has already held discussions with boat owners in this regard.

700 licensed boats

There are around 700 licensed houseboats in the district.

“We are expecting an inflow of people from overseas and other States after the end of the COVID-19 lockdown period. More people may have to be quarantined. Converting houseboats into isolation beds is part of the measures to deal with any possible emergency in the district. The converted rooms in houseboats will be used only if the need arises. Besides, 60 hotels and resorts and other structures with attached toilet facilities have been identified for isolation of people,” says a Health Department official. The district has so far witnessed five COVID-19 cases. While three remain under treatment, two have made full recovery.

Health Department officials have inspected the houseboats.

The boats will be anchored at the Finishing Point in Alappuzha.

“There will be medical teams and other medical facilities inside the boats. If a person isolated in a houseboat tested positive for COVID-19, the boat will be detached from the group of vessels. The person will be shifted to hospital if the situation demands so,” the official adds.

Happy to help

Kevin Rozario, general secretary, All Kerala Houseboat Owners and Operators Samiti, says they are happy to hand over boats. “There are hardly any tourism- related activities now. We are not expecting our boats to set sail again anytime soon given the global situation. By handing over the boats, we are joining society in its fight against the disease,” Mr. Rozario said.

The houseboat sector had faced huge losses due to the back-to-back floods. COVID-19 is the last thing the industry needs.