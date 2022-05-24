20 train passengers hospitalised due to food poisoning in Kerala
They consumed food bought from Mangalore railway station
As many as 20 train passengers, including children, were admitted to the Thrissur General Hospital on Tuesday with symptoms of food poisoning. They were travelling in Maveli Express from Mookambika to Thiruvananthapuam. All were discharged after receiving treatment.
The passengers, belonging to one family, were returning after a dance arangettam programme at Mookambika. According to the passengers, they had consumed food bought from the Mangalore railway station.
