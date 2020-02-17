2 killed as jeep falls into gorge

Two persons were killed when a jeep fell into a gorge near Pothamedu in Munnar on Sunday night. Two others were injured and the condition of one of them is stated to be serious.

The jeep was carrying four workers at the Kallar tunnel from Ottamaram to Pothamedu around 10.30 p.m.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh, 30, of Vettilappara in Athirappilly and Pushpangathan, 60, of Kunnathur in Kollam. The injured are Ajay, 24, of Pampady in Kottayam and Kuriakose, 35, of Vattadupara in Kothamangalam.

The police said Ajay was driving the jeep and his lack of experience on the ghat road was believed to be the reason for the accident. The jeep fell into a 350-ft-deep gorge near a curve on the narrow road. The driver alerted the police after the accident and they could immediately trace the vehicle as its headlights were on.The two died on the spot, said the police. Ajay, who has been seriously injured, has been admitted to the taluk hospital at Adimaly and Kuriakose to General Hospital in Munnar.