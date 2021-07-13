2 COVID cases in Edamalakkudy

For the first time after the pandemic outbreak, two positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Edamalakkudy tribal grama panchayat in the Munnar forest division.

A 40-year-old homemaker from Irumpukallukudy and a 24-year-old man from Iddaliparakudy are the patients.

While the former was tested for COVID-19 at Kottayam Medical College where she was admitted with health issues, the latter was diagnosed with the virus at a private hospital in Munnar.

The grama panchayat had successfully combated COVID-19 with a strict ban on outsiders enforced by the tribal council. Only government officials on emergency duty are allowed entry to Edamalakkudy .

However, there was much criticism after a blogger entered the tribal grama panchayat along with Dean Kuriakose, MP, two weeks back.

A health official said how the two contracted the infection was being looked into.