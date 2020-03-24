19 new COVID-19 patients in Kasaragod

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kasaragod increased on Monday with 19 more persons testing positive for the disease, adding to the total number of affected people to 38 in the district.

The district, which has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, now has a total of 2,470 cases under observation. According to District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas, of the total, 825 are directly under the observation of the district health department, 61 in isolation wards of the hospital, while the rest 1,584 are under the observation of various panchayat, municipal ward surveillance committees.

Of those who tested positive on Monday 18 are men and one woman. They include a 52-year-old Nellikkunnu resident, three persons from Bare, a 41-year-old resident from Bekal, three persons from Kalnad, a 47-year-old resident of Kudlu, a 50-year-old from Alamipally, a 32-year-old from Chittari, two persons aged 27 and 33 from Udhuma, a 32-year-old from Malam, a 27-year-old Poochakadu, a 34-year-old Kombanpara and a 26-year-old woman from Chittari.

North Zone Inspector General Ashok Yadav; Ernakulam Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare; DGP, Sethuraman; Kottayam Crime Branch Superintendent of Police Sabu Mathew; Telecommunication Superintendent D. Shipa would supervise. The police would arrest anyone violating the orders and come out unnecessarily from houses. People would not be allowed to congregate in front of shops during 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the district.