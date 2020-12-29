Kerala

160 COVID cases in Wayanad

A total of 160 people, including seven health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Monday, taking the total number of active cases to 2,504. All the persons were infected through local contacts. As many as 72 people recovered on the day.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2020 1:27:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/160-covid-cases-in-wayanad/article33440996.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY