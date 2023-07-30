HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

15-year-old skeleton of whale found in private farm in Wayanad

Case charged; further action to be taken after receiving DNA test results of the article currently in Forest department’s possession

July 30, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department seized the skeleton of a whale, which was maintained and kept in a shed at a private farm at Kanwatheertha, Manjeswara, in Kasaragod.

According to District Forest Officer K. Ashraf, the farm belongs to a 75-year-old Riskin, who is a native of Chikkamagaluru. The skeleton was well-maintained and placed in a shed for the past 15 years.

Mr. Ashraf said that the person got the skeleton from a fisherman. He bought it in 2007 and constructed a shed for ₹27,000. The skeleton has been taken in possession by the Forest department.

Since there is no place to preserve the skeleton, it has been kept at the farm. Following orders from higher ups, it will be moved to a safe place, he added.

Mr. Ashraf said that there are 16 whales mentioned in the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA) and it will require a scientific analysis to ascertain the details of the skeleton. A case has been charged and the skeleton will be sent for DNA testing. Further action will be taken after the test results.

Mr. Ashraf said that under Section 49 of the WPA, no person shall purchase, receive or acquire any captive animal, wild animal, other than vermin, or any animal article, trophy, uncured trophy or meat derived therefrom otherwise than from a dealer or from a person authorised to sell or transfer the same under this Act.

Related Topics

wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.