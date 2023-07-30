15-year-old skeleton of whale found in private farm in Wayanad

July 30, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Forest department seized the skeleton of a whale, which was maintained and kept in a shed at a private farm at Kanwatheertha, Manjeswara, in Kasaragod.

According to District Forest Officer K. Ashraf, the farm belongs to a 75-year-old Riskin, who is a native of Chikkamagaluru. The skeleton was well-maintained and placed in a shed for the past 15 years.

Mr. Ashraf said that the person got the skeleton from a fisherman. He bought it in 2007 and constructed a shed for ₹27,000. The skeleton has been taken in possession by the Forest department.

Since there is no place to preserve the skeleton, it has been kept at the farm. Following orders from higher ups, it will be moved to a safe place, he added.

Mr. Ashraf said that there are 16 whales mentioned in the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA) and it will require a scientific analysis to ascertain the details of the skeleton. A case has been charged and the skeleton will be sent for DNA testing. Further action will be taken after the test results.

Mr. Ashraf said that under Section 49 of the WPA, no person shall purchase, receive or acquire any captive animal, wild animal, other than vermin, or any animal article, trophy, uncured trophy or meat derived therefrom otherwise than from a dealer or from a person authorised to sell or transfer the same under this Act.