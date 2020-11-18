Kerala

1,483 more file papers in Wayanad

As many as 1,483 candidates filed their nomination papers for the upcoming local body polls in the district on Wednesday.

These include 24 nomination papers to the Wayanad District Panchayat, 206 papers to the Kalpetta, Mananthavady and Sulthan Bathery municipalities, 90 to three block panchayats and 1,163 papers to 19 grama panchayats.

As many as 2,496 papers have been filed for the upcoming polls in the district so far.

