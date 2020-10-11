1,451 test positive in Malappuram

The surge in COVID-19 cases continued unabated in Malappuram district on Sunday. District officials said 1,451 people tested positive for the virus. However, there was consolation among officials as 1,059 infected persons recovered in the district.

As many as 1,332 of the new cases were found to have contracted the virus through direct contact. There were 80 cases whose source of infection could not be identified.

Among those tested positive on Sunday were 11 health workers. The number of active cases currently under treatment in the district has risen to 8,870, and those in quarantine have gone up to nearly 53,000.

While 14 cases came from other States, 14 came from abroad. District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said that health and allied departments were on full alert as the pandemic was spreading at great speed. He said people should ensure their self-protection considering the high possibility of the virus spread.

He said those violating restrictions would have to face legal action. The total number of recoveries crossed 25,000 in the district. Nearly 150 people died of COVID-19 in Malappuram in the past six months.