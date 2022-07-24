₹126 crore for mid-day meal scheme

The Hindu Bureau July 24, 2022 02:18 IST

A tribal child having their mid-day meal at Vellakulam hamlet at Sholayur in Attappady, Palakkad. | Photo Credit: K. K. Mustafah

Funds to the tune of ₹126 crore have been sanctioned in connection with the mid-day meal scheme for the months of June and July, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said. An amount of ₹37 crore has been sanctioned as honorarium for cooks. Schools will get ₹89 crore in connection with the mid-day meal. Steps have been taken to distribute the money within a week through bank accounts to 13,766 cooks and 12,110 heads of institutions. No compromise will be made on implementing the mid-day meal scheme, he said.



