1,000 seafood restaurants to be opened in Kerala: Minister Saji Cherian

February 15, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Thousand seafood restaurants in line with the recently launched eatery serving fish dishes at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram will be opened in the State, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said.

He was inaugurating the State’s first fishing twine factory (yarn twisting unit) set up under the aegis of the Kerala State Co-operative Federation for Fisheries Development (Matsyafed) at Paravur in Alappuzha on Thursday.

The Fisheries department last month opened a restaurant serving fish dishes at Azhakulam, near Vizhinjam. Mr. Cherian said that training centres and other facilities would be launched to make the seafood restaurant chain a success. He said that an investors meeting would be conducted in the fisheries sector in September this year.

The newly launched unit will supply twine to Matsyafed’s three fishing net factories at Kochi, Kannur, and Thiruvananthapuram. Twine is produced by twisting nylon yarn made from caprolactam chips.

H. Salam, MLA, presided. A.M. Ariff, MP, P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, Punnapra North panchayat president Sajitha Satheesan and others attended the function.